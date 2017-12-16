It's a high-flying weekend for Jelena!

Recently reconciled exes Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are taking their romance to the friendly skies. The two lovebirds were spotted boarding a private jet together on Saturday in Van Nuys, Calif.

The newly blonde Selena bundled up in an all-black ensemble for her private flight with her main man. The "Hands to Myself" singer carried an oversize bag along for her adventure with her Canadian beau, who opted for jeans and a colorful North Face jacket. The pair appeared to be dressed for winter weather.

Additionally, the twosome, who were spotted kissing last month after Selena's split from The Weeknd in October, didn't bring much baggage with them for their getaway.

The Biebs may be one of the biggest stars in the world, but that doesn't mean he can't carry his own suitcase!