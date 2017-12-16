Once more, Rose McGowan is not holding back.
This time, the Twitter warrior has taken aim at one of America's biggest stars in Hollywood Meryl Streep and other unnamed actresses who are planning on wearing black in a "silent protest" of solidarity at the upcoming 75th annual Golden Globe Awards—claiming that the women who worked with her accused rapist Harvey Weinstein are part of the problem.
On Saturday, the Scream star, who has been making headlines going after Weinstein over his past misdeeds, tweeted, "Actresses, like Meryl Streep, who happily worked for The Pig Monster, are wearing black @GoldenGlobes in a silent protest. YOUR SILENCE is THE problem. You’ll accept a fake award breathlessly & affect no real change. I despise your hypocrisy. Maybe you should all wear Marchesa."
Marchesa is the label designed by Weinstein's estranged wife Georgina Chapman, who announced she was leaving the disgraced movie mogul days after the rape and sexual misconduct allegations went public in October.
Days after the New York Times' shocking expose detailing over 30 years of alleged sexual misconduct on the part of Weinstein, the 68-year-old actress issued a statement slamming the disgraced producer, who has denied any claims of rape, sexual assault or sexual misconduct, to The Huffington Post via her longtime publicist, saying, "The disgraceful news about Harvey Weinstein has appalled those of us whose work he championed, and those whose good and worthy causes he supported. The intrepid women who raised their voices to expose this abuse are our heroes."
"One thing can be clarified. Not everybody knew. Harvey supported the work fiercely, was exasperating but respectful with me in our working relationship, and with many others with whom he worked professionally. I didn't know about these other offenses: I did not know about his financial settlements with actresses and colleagues; I did not know about his having meetings in his hotel room, his bathroom, or other inappropriate, coercive acts," Streep said in her statement. "And if everybody knew, I don't believe that all the investigative reporters in the entertainment and the hard news media would have neglected for decades to write about it."
"The behavior is inexcusable, but the abuse of power familiar," she said, adding that "each brave voice that is raised, heard and credited" in the media "will ultimately change the game."
It is not known if Streep, who has worked with Weinstein on August: Osage County and The Iron Lady, will be joining in on the "silent protest" at this year's Globes.
When asked if she would be taking part in the poignant protest, she told Extra at the premiere of her film The Post (which earned her a Golden Globes nomination), "I don’t know. I’m not talking. You gotta tune in, don’t ya?"
The 2018 Golden Globes will take place Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, at 8 p.m. ET.