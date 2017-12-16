Christina Aguilera is getting "dirrty" again!

The 36-year-old pop star dressed up like a sexy cowgirl for a holiday party on Friday. Aguilera went braless in a black embroidered jacket by Nudie's Rodeo Tailors that opened to reveal part of her chest, including a red nipple pasty, a black cowboy hat and black pants. She also wielded a pistol prop.

Aguilera posted a photo and video of her in her racy outfit on Instagram.

"So much holiday fun last night," she wrote. "Thnx @nudies_rodeo_tailors @jessy_cain_style @styledbyhrush @johnnystuntz @priscillavalles."

"Ridin' DIRRTY with my CowGirls," she wrote alongside a clip of her dancing with two women also wearing cowgirl outfits.