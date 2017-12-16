Bump, there it is again!
Victoria's Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel, 29, revealed on Friday via a baby bump pic on Instagram that she is pregnant with her second child. She made the announcement less than a month after she walked the runway in skimpy lingerie at the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
That day, she was photographed showcasing her small baby bump in a string leopard-print bikini while out on the beach on the Fernando de Noronha archipelago off the coast of Brazil.
See a pic of her and other photos of pregnant stars in bikinis.
GADE / BACKGRID
The Victoria's Secret Angel revealed in December 2017 she is pregnant with her second child and showcased her baby bump the same day on the beach in Brazil.
The actress posted this photo on Instagram in July 2016, months after she revealed she and Jason Sudeikis are expecting baby No. 2.
The Australian actor's husband, actor Mark Webber, posted this photo on his Instagram page to announce her pregnancy, saying, "There's a baby in there."
Article continues below
The pregnant Victoria's Secret Angel, who is expecting her first child with husband Adam Levine, posted this photo on Instagram on May 21.
The Hills alum shows off her "mini bump" while soaking up some sunshine in Australia.
After ringing in 2016, Hathaway posed for a picture on the beach to beat the paparazzi to the punch.
Article continues below
At 26 weeks into her pregnancy, the reality star showed off her growing baby "lump" on social media.
Adam Levine / Instagram
Adam Levine shared this photo of his wife on his Instagram page.
TRB/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Brunette beauty shows off her growing baby bump in a cute bikini as she relaxes with friends in the Caribbean.
Article continues below
The reality star showcased her growing baby bump by the pool, as seen in an Instagram photos posted on June 14. She is expecting her third child with Jay Cutler.
Fame-Flynet/AKM-GSI
The Glee star flaunts her baby bump in a black bikini.
Article continues below
Clasos.com.mx / Splash News
Splash News
DaGreenTeam/T-rex/Splash
The sexy star isn't afraid to show some skin (and her baby bump) in a bikini in Hawaii.
Article continues below
These hot mamas aren't bashful when it comes to baring their beautiful baby bumps!
Splash News
Article continues below
TADIC/CROPIX/SIPA
ADH/AKM-GSI
Karl Larsen/INFphoto.com
Article continues below
PacificCoastNews.com
Clasos.com / Splash News
david beckham/facebook.com
Article continues below
Spread/X17online.com
Clark Samuels/startraksphoto.com
AKM-GSI
Article continues below
Flynet
GSI Media
Just 14 months ago, Swanepoel had given birth to her and fiancé Hermann Nicoli's first child, son Anacã, whose name is Brazilian for a type of bird.
"Christmas came early…" she wrote in her pregnancy reveal message on Friday.