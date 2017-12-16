Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick both attended their eldest son Mason's eighth birthday party on Friday, while he got some quality bonding time with the boy after the bash.

The three celebrated with friends and other members of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians family, including her mom Kris Jenner and sister Kendall Jenner, at a bowling alley about 15 minutes from their Los Angeles-area homes. Kourtney and Scott were photographed arriving separately at the party, which took place in the late afternoon. She arrived with their younger children, daughter Penelope, 5, and 2-year-old son Reign.

Kourtney and Scott have been broken up for 2 and 1/2 years. They have rarely been spotted together in recent months. Before Friday, they were most recently photographed together with their kids on a family trip to Disneyland in mid-April.