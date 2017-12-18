Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick both attended their eldest son Mason's eighth birthday party on Friday, while he got some quality bonding time with the boy after the bash.

The three celebrated with friends and other members of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians family, including her mom Kris Jenner and sister Kendall Jenner, at a bowling alley about 15 minutes from their Los Angeles-area homes. Kourtney and Scott were photographed arriving separately at the party, which took place in the late afternoon. She arrived with their younger children, daughter Penelope, 5, and 2-year-old son Reign.

"Scott arrived to Mason's birthday alone with gifts in hand, and him and Kourtney were cordial," a source tells E! News. "The space was very big and spread out so they didn't have to interact much. Kourtney didn't ignore him, but wasn't overly chatty and was just happy he showed up for Mason."

The insider also adds that Scott "was hanging out with Kris and Corey Gamble for a while but was also paying a lot of attention to Mason and his other kids. He was truly acting like a parent and taking initiative which made Kourtney happy."