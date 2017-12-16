Kim Kardashian and her immediate family of four take center stage on day 16 of the 2017 Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card reveal.
As seen in a photo she posted on Instagram and on her app on Saturday, she and husband Kanye West stand in between their 4-year-old daughter North West and 2-year-old son Saint West amid a white background. Kim is wearing a white sleeveless top and light ripped blue jeans, while Kanye sports a white T-shirt and lighter jeans. North is dressed in a light denim jacket, white top and matching jeans while Saint remains shirtless in a pair of medium blue jeans.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians family has been revealing parts of their 2017 Christmas card one day at a time like a holiday advent calendar. Kim and her husband and kids have been featured in previous puzzle-like reveals over the past couple of weeks, although this marks the first time Kanye's face has been shown.
He and Kim are set to soon welcome their third child, a baby girl, via surrogate.
See Saint West playing with some Christmas packages.
Adorable North West poses alongside mom and aunt Kourtney Kardashian.
Little Reign Disick is quite the model!
Kim Kardashian and Nori wear matching denim outfits.
Kim wished her son a happy second b-day writing, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my beautiful boy Saint! I love you so much! You don't even understand!!!"
Kourtney's three kids Reign, Mason and Penelope sure look like they're having fun!
Cuddle time! Kim and North snuggle on the ground.
North and Saint are literal child models in this precious pic with mom Kim and great grandma MJ.
Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian takes center stage as Mason Disick runs in the background.
Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope Disick takes center stage.
Kanye West makes his Kardashian Christmas card debut alongside wife Kim.
Kendall Jenner strikes a super model pose for day 12.
Khloe Kardashian finally makes an appearance in the card on day 13.
"Happiest of birthdays to my two nephews! I love you so much Mason & Reign," Kim wrote on Twitter.
Kim stars front and center with Saint and Kanye by her side.
Kim Kardashian, husband Kanye West and their kids North West, 4, and Saint West, 2, appear together.
The Kardashian-Jenner family has released a Christmas card almost every year since the late '80s. Their most recent one was in 2015 and it only featured North and Kourtney Kardashian's children Mason Disick, now 8, Penelope Disick, 5, and Reign Disick, 3. Kim was heavily pregnant with Saint at the time.
The Kardashians and Jenners posed for their 2017 Christmas card last month at a Los Angeles studio.
Fans are excited to see the final 2017 Kardashian Christmas card product and also hope for some surprises along the way—such as possible baby bumps or other types of pregnancy reveals; E! News had learned in September that Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Also that month, reports said their sister Kylie Jenner is pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott.
Neither sister nor members of their family have confirmed the reported pregnancies. In a 2017 Kardashian Christmas card reveal pic posted earlier this week, Khloe is featured but does not appear to have a baby bump.