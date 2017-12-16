Angelina Jolie Showcases Glamorous Look on Night Out With Kids

Angelina Jolie and her kids may as well as have been walking on a red carpet during their night out on Friday.

The 42-year-old Oscar winner her and ex Brad Pitt's children attended the 2017 U.N. Correspondents Association Awards at the Cipriani Wall Street restaurant in New York City. Despite the near-freezing temperature, Jolie wore a strapless black and white gown and long black gloves, a look that brings to mind the Golden Age of Hollywood.

She was photographed outside with her sons Pax, 14, and Knox, 9, who wore black suits, and 12-year-old daughter Zahara, who wore a black top and matching pants, and her 11-year-old sister Shiloh, who sported a black tux. Jolie and Pitt's son Maddox, 16, and Knox's twin sister Vivienne, were not spotted.