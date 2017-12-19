The key to textured hair rests in the palm of your hands—literally.

When Laura Polko, celebrity hairstylist to beauty bombshells like Gigi Hadid, Chrissy Teigen, Lea Michelle and Adriana Lima, showed viewers at home how to style a high pony tail on E!'s Freestyle, she noted that the stakes are high for sculpted ponies—so the support has to build from a solid foundation.

While day-old hair or texturizing spray is effective, the hair pro created a concoction of Rich Kid Coconut Oil Gel and Beach Club Texture Spray by IGK by mixing it together in her hands. Once she has created this hybrid formula, she worked it into The Bachelor's Vanessa Grimaldi's hair.