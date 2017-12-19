The key to textured hair rests in the palm of your hands—literally.
When Laura Polko, celebrity hairstylist to beauty bombshells like Gigi Hadid, Chrissy Teigen, Lea Michelle and Adriana Lima, showed viewers at home how to style a high pony tail on E!'s Freestyle, she noted that the stakes are high for sculpted ponies—so the support has to build from a solid foundation.
While day-old hair or texturizing spray is effective, the hair pro created a concoction of Rich Kid Coconut Oil Gel and Beach Club Texture Spray by IGK by mixing it together in her hands. Once she has created this hybrid formula, she worked it into The Bachelor's Vanessa Grimaldi's hair.
"I like to put it together because if I'm working it in, then I more evenly distribute it," Polko said.
Plus, you can brush a hairbrush aside—just work your hands through your hair while blow-drying it, or rough-drying, to help create and maintain the texture.
Polko explained that this product mix for your mane adds grit to clean hair that is better for styling. The hair guru then blow-dried Grimaldi's strands to add body for hair extensions to be put in later for a sultry, voluminous ponytail.
What hairstyles will you be trying this trick with at home? Let us know in the comments below!
