Sure, being invited to walk the red carpet and attend an award show like the 2018 Golden Globes would be cool.
But what if we told you that you could experience the same thing (well, almost) without having to leave your house?
If you joined us last year for the debut of E! Live 360, presented by AT&T, you were a part of all of the red carpet's most memorable moments. If you're new to Live 360, it's all good, because the immersive, interactive red carpet experience is back and better than ever.
For starters Will Marfuggi is returning to host live from the E! studio. We'll have cameras capturing every angle on the red carpet, so you can catch 360 views of the entire celeb-strutting scene.
The best part is you have control over what you see. In the E! Live 360 experience, you can switch between the E! studio, the Arrivals Cam or the Fashion Cam whenever your heart desires.
Now that's what we call instant gratification, people.
Intrigued? Don't live in suspense a second longer. All you have to do is download the E! News app at the iOS App Store or Google Play Store and join us live on Golden Globes night, Sunday, Jan. 7.