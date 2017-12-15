Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Date Revealed: Who the Royal Couple Will Share an Anniversary With

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Dec. 15, 2017 2:37 PM

Prince Harry and his fiancé Meghan Markle have officially announced the date for their royal wedding!

The couple will make their walk down the aisle on May 19, 2018 and luckily, they will be joining the ranks of other happily married couples that chose to exchange their vows during the spring.

Among the duos that are still living their happily-ever-after are Sarah Jessica Parker and Broadway actor Matthew Broderick, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer and Jessica Alba and Cash Warren.

Photos

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle: Romance Rewind

Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick, Wedding

Leo Sorel

The highly anticipated royal wedding is expected to be just as unconventional as the couple themselves, similar to Parker and Broderick who made headlines on May 19, 1989 when they married in a non-traditional fashion.

Parker notoriously wore a black ball gown, which she says is something she would do over if she could. "I wore black on my wedding day, and I really regret that," she said to Marie Claire in 2006.

One piece of advice Parker would likely have for Meghan and Harry? "Relish the attention," something she wishes she and Broderick, who have been married for 28-years, had done.

Rob Reiner, Michele Singer Reiner

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for Giorgio Armani

As for Reiner and Singer? They have made their own marriage of 28 years work because they made the effort to spend time with one another. Reiner says that his leading lady is the glue that keeps the family together.

In an interview from 1999, the director praised his wife saying, "She's running the show. She's the one that's holding the family and marriage together."

Jessica Alba, Cash Warren, Disney

Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort

And last, but not least, are Alba and Warren who have been happily married for the last nine-years and who will welcome a baby boy to their family of four very soon.

While this couple may not be able to help the engaged twosome make their nuptials just as private as their own, we're sure Alba can send the newlyweds some of her Honest Company goods—especially when they are ready to welcome their own baby into the world.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

