Lin-Manuel Miranda Drops "Dope" New Hamilton Song About Benjamin Franklin

  By
  • &

Natasha Lubczenko | Fri., Dec. 15, 2017 2:20 PM

Lin-Manuel Miranda has a whole lot of "dope new s--t" to share with us!   

The creator of the Broadway hit Hamilton just dropped a new song—which he's referring to as a #HAMILDROP—to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the praised Hamilton Mixtape.

The Tony-winning playwright teamed up with indie rock band The Decembrists to create "Ben Franklin's Song" which tells the story of the famous inventor who continually asks listeners: "Do you know who the f--k I am?"

The song, penned by Miranda and set to music by the band, is the first of apparently many more #Hamildrops to come.

"So today, we begin THE HAMILDROPS," wrote Miranda to his Twitter followers. "We're gonna drop some new Hamilton content, every month, December NOW through December 2018."

Although Miranda promised his fans a second round of mixtape magic, which originally featured adaptations of the musical's numbers by some of today's biggest stars, he said that nothing could compare to the original.

"I know I promised you a Hamilton Mixtape Vol. 2, but nothing's gonna match those songs in that order, beautifully sequenced by @jperiodBK, at that moment in December 2016," he wrote as a part of his "tweetstorm."

Well, mixtape or not, we'll take Hamilton content in whatever form we can get it. The first #Hamildrop is out now, download or play here.

