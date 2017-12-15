Lin-Manuel Miranda has a whole lot of "dope new s--t" to share with us!

The creator of the Broadway hit Hamilton just dropped a new song—which he's referring to as a #HAMILDROP—to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the praised Hamilton Mixtape.

The Tony-winning playwright teamed up with indie rock band The Decembrists to create "Ben Franklin's Song" which tells the story of the famous inventor who continually asks listeners: "Do you know who the f--k I am?"

The song, penned by Miranda and set to music by the band, is the first of apparently many more #Hamildrops to come.

"So today, we begin THE HAMILDROPS," wrote Miranda to his Twitter followers. "We're gonna drop some new Hamilton content, every month, December NOW through December 2018."