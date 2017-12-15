Eminem reveals his regrets to his daughter Hailie Jade Scott and also raps about her mother and his ex-Kim Scott on his new album Revival, marking the latest record containing songs both have inspired.

Hailie, a Michigan State college student who will turn 22 on Christmas Day, is the rapper's only child with Kim. One song on Revival, "Castle," is dedicated entirely to Hailie. Eminem recalls how he felt about becoming a father.

"I built this castle / Now we are trapped on the throne," he raps. "I'm sorry we're alone / I wrote my chapter / You'll turn the page when I'm gone / I hope you'll sing along / This is your song / I just want you to know that I ain't scared / Whatever it takes to raise you, I'm prepared."

In the track, he appears to reference his 2007 near-fatal overdose on methadone, rapping, "And if things should worsen / don't take this letter I wrote / As a goodbye note / 'Cause your dad's at the end of his rope / I'm sliding down a slippery slope / Anyways sweetie, I better go / I'm getting sleepy."

He also raps about his past turbulent relationship with Hailie's mother and hints that Revival may be his last album.

"You ain't asked for none of this s--t, now you're being punished?" he raps. "Things that should've been private with me and your mother is public / I can't stomach / They can take this fame back /I don't want it I'll put out this last album / Then I'm done with it."