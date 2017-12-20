Brie Bella is literally supermom! While Brie's had some trouble feeling like herself post-baby, she's proved that she can handle her business and a newborn at the same time!
In this clip from tonight's all-new Total Divas, Brie and Nikki Bella show off their new brand, Birdiebee, at the Curve Expo in New York City.
"It's such a surreal moment to see Birdiebee come to life. Dreams really do come true," Brie gushed.
With Birdie, hubby Daniel Bryan and Nikki by her side, there's nothing this new mom can't conquer.
"I feel like a very empowered woman right now. This is the way the world's going, this is the way women are going," Brie insisted. "And even though there are moments when I cry and break down, I need to be an example for Birdie to see that if you want to be a mom, it doesn't mean you have to give up your dream."
Check out the girl power moment in the clip above.
