Brie Bella is literally supermom! While Brie's had some trouble feeling like herself post-baby, she's proved that she can handle her business and a newborn at the same time!

In this clip from tonight's all-new Total Divas, Brie and Nikki Bella show off their new brand, Birdiebee, at the Curve Expo in New York City.

"It's such a surreal moment to see Birdiebee come to life. Dreams really do come true," Brie gushed.

With Birdie, hubby Daniel Bryan and Nikki by her side, there's nothing this new mom can't conquer.