Look Back at Decades of Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Cards!

by Brett Malec | Wed., Dec. 20, 2017 5:00 AM

The Kardashians are the queens of Christmas cards!

Over the past few decades, Kim Kardashian and family have posed for countless holiday cards that never disappoint. From posing with Santa as little kids to going super-glam in high fashion outfits for more recent years, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars always mix it up to deliver a gorgeous and exciting photo.

While we wait for the fam to finally unveil the complete photo from this year's card, take a look back at years and years of Kardashian Christmas cards. They've grown up so much!

Don't miss Keeping Up With the Kardashians when it returns Sunday, Jan. 7 at 9 p.m.!

Kardashian Christmas Card

instagram.com/teamkimye

2015

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashians' kids were the stars.

Kardashian Family Christmas Card 2013

David LaChapelle

2013

The Kardashian-Jenner clan went wild for this year's card with a carnvial-inspired set filled with sparkling gold money signs, mannequins and Kardashian-covered magazines.

Kardashian Holiday Card, Christmas Card

Nick Saglimbeni

2012

The family went "all white everything" for last year's Christmas card, which kinda doubles as a New Year's card with all the confetti. This was also the first year to feature little Penelope!

Kardashian Christmas Card Gallery

Nick Saglimbeni

2011

Middle Eastern influences and black-tie formal style dominated this family card. There was even a 3D version of the card sent out!

Kardashian Christmas Card Gallery

Nick Saglimbeni

2010

The family dressed in dramatic dark colors for this pic, except for Kim, who opted for a white Emilio Pucci dress. Look how cute Mason is in his little suit!

Kardashian Christmas Card Gallery

celebuzz.com

2008

The girls all looked fierce in red dresses and gowns for the 2008 card, one year after Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered

Kardashian Christmas Card Gallery

celebuzz.com

2007

The family's 2007 card came with a message: "Life is not measured by how many breaths we take, but by the moments that take our breath away"

Kardashian Christmas Card Gallery

celebuzz.com

2006

This family portrait is less winter-themed...unless you're from California, when it's never a bad time to be by the water!

Kardashian Christmas Card Gallery

celebuzz.com

1995

This card was taken at Kendall's very first Christmas, and Kylie wasn't even born yet!

Kardashian Christmas Card Gallery

celebuzz.com

Mid-1990s

Bruce got a Harley for Christmas one year, so the next year the family all posed with it for their card. Fun fact: Khloé got a puppy that same year and called it Harley after Bruce's bike!

Kardashian Christmas Card Gallery

celebuzz.com

Early 1990s

Santa himself showed up for this early 90's photo shoot with the family for their annual card. Everybody looks pretty surprised about it too!

Kardashian Christmas Card Gallery

celebuzz.com

Late 80s/Early 90s

Any kid who grew up in the 80's and 90's knows how cool Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was, which is why the theme for this family card was TMNT. They even have a Santa Raphael!

