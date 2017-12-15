Star Wars: Episode IX: Everything We Know So Far

WARNING: SPOILERS BELOW

Star Wars: The Last Jedi raked in a whopping $45 million in Thursday night previews, and it's expected to debut in the $200 million range—making it the biggest domestic opening of 2017. Fans eager to see the return of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and the last of Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) weren't disappointed, but by the end, they no doubt asked: "What happens next?" So, E! News rounded up the key details that have been said about Star Wars: Episode IX.

When Will Filming Begin?

Fisher finished shooting The Last Jedi in the summer of 2016, months before her sudden death. "She was having a blast," Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy later told Vanity Fair. "The minute she finished, she grabbed me and said, 'I'd better be at the forefront of IX!' Because [Harrison Ford] was front and center on VII, and Mark is front and center on VIII. She thought IX would be her movie. And it would have been." Director Colin Trevorrow met with Kennedy in January 2017 to discuss possible story solutions; Lucasfilm has said it will not digitally recreate Princess Leia in future movies, as it did for a key scene in 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

The actress' passing isn't the only reason filming has been delayed, of course.

Lucasfilm and Trevorrow "mutually" parted ways in September 2017. Soon after, J.J. Abrams—who wrote and directed 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens—took the reigns. "I had no intention to return," he said. "But when the opportunity presented itself to finish a story that we had begun with these new characters, to tell the last chapter of their story, it felt like there was a chance to do it in a way where we could go beyond, and do better than we did in VII." Abrams and screenwriter Chris Terrio have been busy developing the new script ever since. With so many moving pieces in play, filming on Episode IX has been pushed back to June 2018.