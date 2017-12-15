CASTING MAKEOVER PARTICIPANTS FOR SNAPCHAT'S FACE FORWARD

Do you have a major life event coming up that you want a new look for? Or maybe you're going through a transitional period and a revamp is exactly what you need? If so, you're in luck! We are casting new makeover participants for upcoming episodes of Snapchat's Face Forward. To be considered, or to nominate someone, please email us at faceforwardshow@gmail.com with the following information.

**Must be local to Los Angeles, non-union project, 18+**