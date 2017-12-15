Casting Makeover Participants for Snapchat's Face Forward

CASTING MAKEOVER PARTICIPANTS FOR SNAPCHAT'S FACE FORWARD

Do you have a major life event coming up that you want a new look for? Or maybe you're going through a transitional period and a revamp is exactly what you need? If so, you're in luck! We are casting new makeover participants for upcoming episodes of Snapchat's Face Forward. To be considered, or to nominate someone, please email us at faceforwardshow@gmail.com with the following information.

**Must be local to Los Angeles, non-union project, 18+**  

  • First and last name
  • Your city and state of residence (must be in or around the Los Angeles/surrounding area)
  • The best phone number(s) at which to reach you
  • A few current photographs of yourself (include social media links as well)
  • Why do you need a makeover? What major life event are you going through?     
  • In terms of hair, makeup and wardrobe, what is your weak link?
  • What look do you want to go for?           
  • Your top 3 celeb style inspirations?
  • Why is it so important that you have a new look?  
