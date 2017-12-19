What better way to spice up your marriage than with a little role play?

In this clip from Wednesday's all-new Total Divas, Trinity (Naomi) Fatu brought Jimmy (Jon) Uso to a costume shop to get some ideas, but when Jon came out in some 18th Century garb, Trin wasn't feeling it.

"The whole point of us doing role play is to turn each other on and to spice things up. I'm not trying to get it on with no Shakespeare," a frustrated Trinity said.