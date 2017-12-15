Kris Jenner has done it again!
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch is known for her elaborate holiday decor and this year is no exception. Her daughter Kim Kardashian posted photos and videos of her mom's 2017 home Christmas decorations on Snapchat. They are rainbow-themed and are simply gorgeous.
Outside are gorgeous red, yellow, green and blue string lights surrounding several giant Nutcracker statues. In addition, long strings of white lights hang from tree branches.
"So my favorite thing to do is drive around town and show my kids all the Christmas tree lights. I haven't seen my mom's house decorated yet. She did a rainbow theme," Kim says.
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros, Snapchat
Inside the mansion, four giant Christmas trees decorated with colorful ornaments and lights displayed in the hallway, while colorful string lights adorn the railings and are reflected on Kris' black and white floor.
"She used to do a huge tree but now she's doing four smaller trees all in rainbow, really classic and pretty," Kim says in a video.
There is also a metallic red polar bear statue and a display of a couple of animatronic white reindeer, while four white furry stockings hang over a nearby fireplace.
"Oh my gosh you guys, are those real reindeer?" Kim asks her kids in a video.
Her 4-year-old daughter North West isn't buying it, and also soon adorably loses interest, telling Kim, "Mom, mom, take a picture of me!"
Last year, Kris worked with family friend and Four Seasons hotel floral designer Jeff Leatham to transform her home for Christmas. The decor had a candy theme and had also featured the red polar bear.
Leatham said he bought it from an artist in Paris. Kris said her grandson and Kourtney Kardashian's eldest child, son Mason, who just turned 8, had decided it's a boy and had named it Christmas.
Last week, Kris's youngest child, daughter Kylie Jenner, 20, showed off her own Christmas tree at her home. Kylie, who has been staying out of the spotlight amid pregnancy reports—which she has not confirmed, had the 20-foot tree decorated with giant rose gold-colored ornaments.
