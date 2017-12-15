When audiences flock to movie theaters to see Star Wars: The Last Jedi this weekend, they'll see director Rian Johnson pay tribute to the indelible Carrie Fisher, returning as Princess Leia.

Shortly into the credits, a dedication appears onscreen that reads: "In Loving Memory of Our Princess, Carrie Fisher." The actress died suddenly in December 2016, Star Wars: The Last Jedi marks the beloved star's final turn as the feisty heroine, who first appeared onscreen in 1977's Star Wars: A New Hope alongside Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill).

Fans first saw the dedication at the film's premiere in L.A. Dec. 9. "I want to dedicate tonight to Carrie, who is up there right now flipping me the bird, saying, 'Damn it, Rian, don't you dare make this night a solemn tribute,'" Johnson laughed. "So let's all have a blast tonight for Carrie."