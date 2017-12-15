Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry on May 19, 2018, Kensington Palace announced Friday. As previously announced, they will tie the knot at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.
Clarence House announced on Nov. 27 that Harry had proposed to Meghan earlier in the month, after receiving her parents' blessing. "It was a cozy night. We were just roasting chicken," the former Suits actress said in an interview with the BBC. "It was just an amazing surprise and it was so sweet, and natural and very romantic. He got down on one knee."
Calling it "a really nice moment," Harry said, "It was just the two of us. I think I managed to catch her by surprise." Megan, who has retired from acting, smiled and confirmed she was, in fact, taken aback. "I could barely let you finish proposing!" she said. "I said, 'Can I say yes now!'"
Harry presented Meghan with a ring of his own design, using a center stone he sourced from Botswana—flanked by two smaller diamonds from his late mother Princess Diana's collection.
"The fact that I fell in love with Meghan so quickly was confirmation for me that all the stars were aligned," Harry said of their seemingly whirlwind romance. "Everything was just perfect."
On Nov. 28, Kensington Palace announced Harry and Meghan had selected a wedding venue and will marry in the month of May. Since 1863, the 14th century chapel has hosted a number of royal weddings—and in 2015, after a civil ceremony, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles' marriage was blessed there. The royal family will pay for Harry and Meghan's wedding.
The wedding shouldn't interfere with the birth of Prince William and Kate Middleton's third child, due in April 2018; Harry's unborn relative bumps him to sixth in line to the British throne.
