• Entertainment Weekly's Chris Nashawaty argues that the film "drags too much" in the middle. "Somewhere in the film's 152-minute running time is an amazing 90-minute movie," he writes, noting that "the second act gets a little bloated and unwieldy." Hamill "gives the single best acting performance of his career," while relative newcomers Boyega and Isaac "seem to be sidelined or stuck in idle for long stretches. Unfortunately for the future of the franchise, it's the old faces that provide the most poignant moments." The film has its "flaws," but Johnson pulls it off in the end. "The climactic last 45 minutes of the film is as thrilling and spectacular as anything Star Wars has ever given us. There are cool, mythic hand-to-hand battles, breathtaking aerial sequences, and one mano a mano showdown that's as epic as anything Sergio Leone ever dreamed up," he writes. And the film "ends on a note that feels...just...right."