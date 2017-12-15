There's a lot of pressure that comes along with turning a beloved holiday classic film into a live TV stage production.

Maya Rudolph and Jane Krakowski know all about that pressure, given the fact that they're starring in the live TV musical remake of A Christmas Story this weekend, but they're not all that worried...or at least they're trying not to act like it.

"You might be more nervous than us. Don't worry about it, we got you," Rudolph told E! News at the official lighting of the giant leg lamp in honor of the performance, though Krakowski seemed less sure.

"Oh, I will be terrified on Dec. 17," she added, prompting Rudolph to admit the truth.

"We'll be nervous, but I'm trying to seem cool."