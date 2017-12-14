Attention Destiny's Child fans: Prepare to lose your breath!

Even though the 2018 Coachella Music Festival may be four long months away, fans have been monitoring social media and have come up with an interesting theory.

Is it possible that Destiny's Child will reunite when Beyoncé headlines the annual event?

One Twitter user has put together a few receipts from the world wide web and many Beyhive members are more hopeful than ever before.

Earlier this month, original member LaTavia Roberson cryptically posted, "I have so much to tell you guys! All I'm allowed to say right now is…never mind."