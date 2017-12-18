Naomi Campbell, Kaia Gerber & More Stun in Versace's New Campaign

Versace's newest ad campaign is iconic.

In commemoration of the 10th anniversary of the death of Gianni, Donatella Versace is reminding the world of her brother's influence with a tribute collection, featured during the 2017 Milan Fashion Week and, as of today, the brand's latest ad campaign. Like the runway show that closed with icons Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Claudia Schiffer, Helena Christensen and Carla Bruni in sparkling gold gowns, the star-studded ad campaign is history-making...and a beautiful blast from our '90s past.

In the campaign, Donatella not only showcases Gianni's muse, Naomi, one of the women that coined the term "supermodel"—a term that pointed to a model's celebrity and global influence—she's including current all-stars, like Gisele Bündchen and Gigi Hadid, and up-and-comers like Kaia Gerber.