Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Date Revealed: Who the Royal Couple Will Share an Anniversary With
Laura Dern can use the light side of the Force to motivate you and brighten your day—just ask BB-8.
The Star Wars: The Last Jedi star gave her droid co-star some words of encouragement before their appearance on Good Morning America on Thursday.
Crouched down, Dern tried to soothe BB-8's stage fright, saying, "Honey, you don't have to be nervous. BB, you've done this so much."
"It's live. Yeah. It's not like when we did the movie and we get to do it over and over again," she said, adding, "So just stay focused and have a great time."
Dern, who plays the purple-haired Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo in the newest installment of the Star Wars series, then told the droid, "BB, you're going to be the best. I love you so much!"
After her and her friend walked out together—and by the way, BB-8 killed it—the 2018 Golden Globe-nominated actress told the hosts of GMA all about the surreal experience of working on such a popular series like the Star Wars films. She laughed as she talked about messing up her first take after seeing the famous droid C-3PO and bursting into tears.
"I was so emotional," she laughed.
David James/Lucasfilm Ltd.
She went on to talk about the "beautiful" opportunity she had to meet both Prince Harry and Prince William at the London premiere of the film, during which she talked to them about meeting their mom, Princess Diana, at a royal premiere. Diana, who died in 1997, attended many film premieres in London throughout her life, including one for the movie Jurassic Park, which starred Dern, in 1993.
During her GMA interview, Dern hinted at possibly bringing her Jurassic Park character back to life, nonchalantly saying, "It might be time for some Ellie Sattler, but we'll see, I don't know."
If you want a pep talk from Laura Dern, check out the video above and make sure to catch Star Wars: The Last Jedi when it hits theaters nationwide on December 15.