All that glitters is Kim Kardashian!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is sharing some super sexy behind-the-scenes photos from her recent photo shoot for her KKW Beauty Ultralight Beams Collection.

"I'm so excited about my Ultralight Beams Collection for KKW Beauty!" Kim wrote on her official app. "The collection consists of five lip glosses and five loose powders in the shades Copper, Bronze, Rose Gold, Iridescent and Yellow Gold. The loose powders can be used as an eyeshadow or as a highlighter—anywhere you need a little extra sparkle. For my campaign, shot by Marcelo Cantu, Ariel Tejada did my glam and Chris Appleton did my sleek hair. Scroll to see everything that went on behind-the-scenes, and make sure to shop Ultralight Beams now on KKWBeauty.com!"