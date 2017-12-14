Naked Kim Kardashian Puts Her Famous Booty on Full Display in BTS Pics From Her Glittery KKW Beauty Shoot
Brett Malec
Thu., Dec. 14, 2017 11:22 AM
All that glitters is Kim Kardashian!
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is sharing some super sexy behind-the-scenes photos from her recent photo shoot for her KKW Beauty Ultralight Beams Collection.
"I'm so excited about my Ultralight Beams Collection for KKW Beauty!" Kim wrote on her official app. "The collection consists of five lip glosses and five loose powders in the shades Copper, Bronze, Rose Gold, Iridescent and Yellow Gold. The loose powders can be used as an eyeshadow or as a highlighter—anywhere you need a little extra sparkle. For my campaign, shot by Marcelo Cantu, Ariel Tejada did my glam and Chris Appleton did my sleek hair. Scroll to see everything that went on behind-the-scenes, and make sure to shop Ultralight Beams now on KKWBeauty.com!"
One steamy snapshot shows Kim naked lying on the ground covered in gold glitter. The E! star's famous booty is on full display as she covers her breasts with one arm. The blond beauty's killer curves are seriously on point as she strikes a smoldering star towards the camera.
A second pic shows Kim standing up holding her ponytail up with one hand and her breasts with the other while a third has her applying some of her newly released makeup.
Looking good Kim!
Watch the mid-season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E! And don't miss KUWTK when it returns Sunday, Jan. 7 at 9 p.m.!