Here Comes the Bride! Watch Nicole Williams Walk Down the Aisle in Her Stunning Wedding Dress on WAGS

  • By
  • &

by Mona Khalifeh | Fri., Dec. 15, 2017 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Angelina Jolie

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Nicole Williams, Bikini, Nia Lynn Swim, WAGS

Bikini Babe! Watch WAGS' Nicole Williams Get Nearly Naked in Sexy New Ad for Her Nia Lynn Swim Line

Donald Trump, Omarosa

Did Omarosa Manigault Newman Resign From the White House or Was She Fired?

It's the moment we've all been waiting for: Nicole Williams' wedding!

In this clip from Sunday's WAGS L.A. season finale, a super nervous Nicole gears up to walk down the aisle and marry the love of her life, Larry English.

"I'm nervous." What do I do to calm the nerves?" Nicole wondered as she prepared to make that ever-important walk.

Accompanied by her mother and father, Nicole came out of her bridal suite and began her journey down the aisle in a beautiful lace gown.

Watch the sweet moment in the clip above.

Watch the two-hour season three finale of WAGS Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , WAGS , E! Shows , Nicole Williams , Weddings , Couples , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.