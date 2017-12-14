Camille Grammer Treated for Cancer Again

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Dec. 14, 2017 9:58 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kelly Rowland

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Laura Dern, BB8

Laura Dern Gives Star Wars Co-Star BB-8 an Adorable Pep Talk Before GMA

Kim Kardashian

Naked Kim Kardashian Puts Her Famous Booty on Full Display in BTS Pics From Her Glittery KKW Beauty Shoot

Camille Grammer, Skin Cancer, Oncologist, Surgery

Instagram

Camille Grammer was recently treated for skin cancer, almost four years after she was declared to be cancer-free after battling a different type.

The 49-year-old former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member and ex-wife of Frasier star Kelsey Grammer posted on Instagram on Thursday photos of herself post-surgery in a Los Angeles hospital room, including one with her oncologist.

"Thank you Dr. Beth Karlan for removing those pesky cancer cells. You are Amazing!" she wrote. "This is my second cancer diagnoses. Thank God We found it early. (squamous cell carcinoma) *Early detection is key. My cancer was removed and I'm resting at home. Ladies listen to your bodies. If something doesn't seem right go for a checkup. Don't put it off. Annual check ups are important. @cedarssinai @foundationforwomenscancer#cancerwarrior #cancer #cancerawerness."

Squamous cell carcinoma has an excellent prognosis if caught early, although it has the potential to reoccur.

Photos

Celeb Cancer Survivors

In 2013, Camille underwent a hysterectomy after being diagnosed with an early stage endometrial cancer.

In January 2015, she celebrated one year of being in remission.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Camille Grammer , Cancer , Top Stories , Apple News , Health
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.