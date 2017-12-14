As Meghan Markle prepares for her first Christmas with the royal family, what she can expect sounds pretty much like a holiday movie come to life.

The Suits alum and future bride is gearing up to join her fiancé, Prince Harry, and his famous relatives for Christmas this year. As a Kensington Palace spokesman confirmed to reporters earlier this week, "You can expect to see the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Ms. Markle at Sandringham on Christmas Day."

As is traditionally the case, Queen Elizabeth II and her family will join the congregation for a morning service at St Mary Magdalene Church at her private Sandringham estate in Norfolk on December 25. The Sunday Times also reported Markle will join the family for Christmas Eve as well, though that has not been officially confirmed. Nevertheless, the occasion is a particularly notable one considering the 36-year-old is the first fiancée to celebrate the holiday with the royals.