Kevin Hart ranted about his cheating scandal in a candid, expletive-filled radio interview, calling his behavior "beyond irresponsible" and saying the ordeal made him a "better man."

The comedian, one of the most successful, and Jumanji actor, made his comments on the Power 105.1 FM show The Breakfast Club in an interview released on Thursday, three months after he publicly apologized to his then-pregnant wife Eniko Hart and his kids for some "bad" behavior and said someone was trying to extort him for "financial gains." Eniko accepted her husband's apology. She gave birth to their first child together, son Kenzo, in November.

It was reported that a person attempted to extort Kevin with a suggestive video of him and a woman. The woman on the tape and her lawyer then told reporters she and Kevin were "involved" a month ago in a Las Vegas hotel room but that she had nothing to do with the recordings and was not an extortionist.

On The Breakfast Club, co-host Charlamagne tha God asked Kevin what was he thinking when he "got caught cheating in Vegas."

"It's beyond irresponsible. There's no way around it," he said. "The best way to do is just address right on. You gotta f--king just say exactly what it is. That's Kevin Hart in his dumbest moment. That's not the finest hour of my life. With that being said, you make your bed you lay in it. You can't say what were you thinking, because you weren't thinking. You can't say 'Kev, what you thinking when you did it?' That's what a false reality comes in to a f--k-up."