It's around 6:30 p.m. in mid-November and the Vancouver ground is soaked with rain. It's not quite pouring, but the rainfall is steady enough to require those of us out in woods to use umbrellas and hoods. What was once a footpath is now just a muddy disaster, a messy fall waiting to happen. Lamps are shining in enough light to make the haze just the right amount of spooky. And…"Action!"

There are Mulder and Scully, flashlights in hand, roaming through the trees in search of…well, that'd be a spoiler. So let's just say they're in search of the truth.