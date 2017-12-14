This is the moment fans have been waiting for, this is classic Danielle Staub. And this moment should've gotten her a tagline in the opening credits of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The ladies of the Garden State made a big splash in Milan, Italy—literally, their drinks splashed against the floor, chairs, walls, themselves…

It all started when the ladies—Danielle, Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Siggy Flicker, Margaret Josephs and Dolores Catania—decided to address the "elephant in the room" about the Posche fashion show and what everyone said to each other at the charity event. Things devolved quickly after Siggy called Margaret anti-Semitic over Margaret's choice of an analogy with Adolf Hitler.