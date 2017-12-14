This is the moment fans have been waiting for, this is classic Danielle Staub. And this moment should've gotten her a tagline in the opening credits of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.
The ladies of the Garden State made a big splash in Milan, Italy—literally, their drinks splashed against the floor, chairs, walls, themselves…
It all started when the ladies—Danielle, Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Siggy Flicker, Margaret Josephs and Dolores Catania—decided to address the "elephant in the room" about the Posche fashion show and what everyone said to each other at the charity event. Things devolved quickly after Siggy called Margaret anti-Semitic over Margaret's choice of an analogy with Adolf Hitler.
"This is sick," Margaret said, claiming Siggy tried to assassinate her character to avoid taking responsibility for hurting Teresa and Melissa's feelings. The shouting over each other continued until Siggy told Danielle that she doesn't matter. Then the glasses went flying.
"That's f—ked up!" Danielle said at the table.
"How dare her treat me and dismiss me like I'm a piece of s—t," Danielle said in her confessional.
"I called Danielle a ‘prostitution whore' and I flipped a table on her and I've never seen her this mad," Teresa said in her confessional.
Siggy and Danielle eventually patched things up in their hotel the next morning. Or did they…
Before the season premiered, Melissa told E! News why Danielle makes for such good TV.
"You have no idea what's going to bother her, you have no idea what's going to make her happy," she said. "It's all just—[snaps]—She just wings it. It is what it is. I think she's interesting. Listen…viewers are watching reality TV. I don't think you want to watch us knit…I think we've obviously done something right to go on for eight seasons. I just think we like to keep it fresh and really just put our real selves out there, or else what are you watching for?"
And regarding the dramatic dinners—this isn't the first time a glass has flown this season—Melissa had this to say: "Listen, there are more than one crazy dinner fights and I know all Housewives fans love a crazy dinner, but we're going to give you like, seven," Melissa said.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.
