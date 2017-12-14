Netflix is rolling out more than one new show to feed your true crime obsession and hoping to change the way you eat. The streaming service announced Rotten (trailer above), which will uncover the "pervasive greed and misconduct behind some of the world's biggest corporations and the global food production industry," and Dirty Money from Oscar winner Alex Gibney.

Each episode of Dirty Money "provides an up-close and personal view into untold stories of scandal and corruption in the world of business." The series uses first-hand accounts from the perpetrators and victims, as well as rarely-seen video footage. Dirty Money episodes are: "Hard NOx"; "The Confidence Man," which is about Donald Trump's business career, "Payday"; "Drug Short"; and "The Maple Syrup Heist." Dirty Money drops Friday, Jan. 26 on Netflix.