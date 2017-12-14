Nelly's Rape Case Dropped by Prosecutors

Nelly was arrested on the suspicion of rape back in October and accused of violating a woman on a tour bus. The "Hot in Herre" rapper was booked in Washington and released from custody later that morning.

"At 3:48 a.m. a female called 911 to report that she was sexually assaulted by a male, who is known as the rapper 'Nelly,'" the Auburn Police Department said at the time. "The alleged assault was reported to occur on the tour bus that was parked at the listed location. Nelly had performed at the White River Amphitheater just hours before. After Patrol Officers investigated the incident, at 4:37 a.m. Nelly was taken into custody and booked at the SCORE jail facility."

Nelly's lawyer told TMZ the allegations were "false."

"Nelly is the victim of a completely fabricated allegation," the rep said at the time. "Our initial investigation, clearly establishes the allegation is devoid of credibility and is motivated by greed and vindictiveness. I am confident, once the scurrilous accusation is thoroughly investigated, there will be no charges. Nelly is prepared to pursue all legal avenues to redress any damage caused by this clearly false allegation."