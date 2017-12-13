Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for DIFF
Morgan Spurlock believes he is "part of the problem" as sexual misconduct accusations continue to surround Hollywood and beyond.
In a new Twitter post shared on Wednesday, the Hollywood director and producer reflected on recent headlines and admitted that he is "not some innocent bystander."
"I'm sure I'm not alone in this thought, but I can't blindly act as though I didn't somehow play a part in this, and if I'm going truly represent myself as someone who has built a career on finding the truth, then it's time for me to be truthful as well," Morgan explained. "I am part of the problem."
He continued, "Over my life, there have been many instances that parallel what we see everyday in the news. When I was in college, a girl who I hooked up with on a one night stand accused me of rape. Not outright. There were no charges or investigations, but she wrote about the instance in a short story writing class and called me by name. A female friend who was in the class told me about it afterwards. I was floored."
Morgan also shared an experience when he settled a sexual harassment allegation at his office.
"This was around 8 years ago, and it wasn't a gropy feely harassment. It was verbal, and it was just as bad," he wrote. "When she decided to quit, she came to me and said if I didn't pay her a settlement, she would tell everyone. Being who I was, it was the last thing I wanted, so of course, I paid. I paid for peace of mind. I paid for her silence and cooperation. Most of all, I paid so I could remain who I was."
Finally, Morgan admitted to being unfaithful to every wife and girlfriend he ever had. "Over the years, I would look each of them in the eye and proclaim my love and then have sex with other people behind their backs," he shared.
While the man behind Super Size Me, The Greatest Movie Ever Sold and Mansome doesn't know why he acted this way, he wonders if drinking, depression or sexual abuse contributed to the way he behaves as an adult.
Ultimately, Morgan is confident that he is part of the solution and admitting to his errors is a step in the right direction. He also revealed on Twitter that he is "seeking help."
"We should all find the courage to admit we're at fault," he explained. "More than anything, I'm hopeful that I can start to rebuild the trust and the respect of those I love most. I'm not sure I deserve it, but I will work everyday to earn it back."
Morgan concluded, "I will do better. I will be better. I believe we all can. The only individual I have control over is me. So starting today, I'm going to be more honest with you and myself. I'm going to lay it all out in the open. Maybe that will be a start. Who knows. But I do know I've talked enough in my life ... I'm finally ready to listen."
