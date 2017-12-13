And the award goes to...Oprah!

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced that Oprah will be honored with the prestigious Cecil B. de Mille Award at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards in January.

The HFPA took to Twitter to share the big news on Wednesday, "And the recipient of the 2018 #GoldenGlobes Cecil B. de Mille Award is……@Oprah!#globes75."

In a press release given to E! News, Meher Tatna, President of the HFPA stated, "The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is delighted to announce Oprah Winfrey as the recipient of the 2018 Cecil B. de Mille Award. As a global media leader, philanthropist, producer, and actress, she has created an unparalleled connection with people around the world, making her one of the most respected and admired figures today."