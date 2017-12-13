Dwayne Johnson is surrounded by so many ladies!

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor was honored with the 2,624th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday and brought along a couple of the wonderful women in his action-packed life. For the event, the 45-year-old was joined by his pregnant girlfriend Lauren Hashian and their almost-2-year-old daughter Jasmine.

During the event, Johnson, who announced on Monday that he has his longtime love were expecting a second daughter, stopped by to chat with E! News about the momentous tribute, his recent baby news reveal and what it's like to be a famous father.

When asked about what he knows now as a dad compared to when he was younger (Johnson also has a 16-year-old daughter Simone Johnson from a previous marriage), the movie man said he has learned that he can have it all.