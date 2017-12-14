Remember When Taylor Momsen Played Cindy Lou Who in How the Grinch Stole Christmas?

by Kendall Fisher | Thu., Dec. 14, 2017 6:01 AM

Taylor Momsen wasn't always decked out in all black...

We've come to know the 24-year-old as the lead singer in The Pretty Reckless, wearing dark clothing and even darker makeup as she rocks out with her band in front of crowds of people.

Before that, we knew her as Brooklyn-born Jenny Humphrey in Gossip Girl, always looking to dethrone the likes of Blair Waldorf from the Met steps while simultaneously figuring out how to take her fashion career to another level.

But do you remember how we first met Ms. Momsen?!

She played cute, little Cindy Lou Who in How the Grinch Stole Christmas!

Yes, 17 years ago—before the eye liner and nude photo shoots—Momsen was cast as the blonde-haired, blue-eyed Whoville character who helped save Christmas when she befriended the scary (but mostly silly) Grinch, played by Jim Carrey.

For one of the best #TBTs of the holiday season, take a look back at Momsen as Cindy Lou by launching the video above!

