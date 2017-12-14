Beauty Awards 2017: Best Makeup Products Celebrities Love

Of course, we can't forget that Hollywood's most talented makeup artists are behind our favorite looks, and many of them have contracts or agreements with beauty brands—that's how it works.

Before we can get excited about the 2018 award season, we're looking back at the most beautiful moments in the world of celebrity. The 2017 E! Style Beauty Awards are finally here! We're honoring the products that transform (already beautiful) celebrities into the glam stars of the red carpet. We're revealing the makeup that truly make a difference, from mascara to lipstick to brow gel.

However, once we found out the new releases that celebs and their glam squads love, we put the products to the test, so you know which products truly have a claim to fame. Behold! The best, celeb-tested makeup launches of 2017!





Best Primer Just imagine your pores under high-def cameras…scary thought, right? Luckily, celebs have this primer to minimize any imperfections. Unlike other options, this rich consistency allows it to actually blur, rather than just be a base for your makeup. Did we mention you can use it by itself as an illuminator? It has a subtle pearlescent effect that will make you looking dewy and so, so fresh. SHOP: Dr. Brandt Pores No More Lumizer Primer, $38

Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Republic Records



Vanessa Hudgens V. Hud can thank the primer—and makeup artist Allen Avendano—for the glow she showcased at the MTV Video Music Awards. The actress seemingly has perfect skin!





Best Foundation When it comes to the red carpet—or just a day where you have to go from work to happy hour and beyond—this longwear formula puts in the work. Most full-coverage, matte foundations can cake, especially if you have dry skin, but this award-winning product does not, and it may have something to do with the oils bottled up in this baby. Upon application, you'll feel like you're generating a second skin. Scary? More like scary cool. SHOP: Giorgio Armani Beauty Power Fabric Full Coverage Foundation, $64

Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images



Lily Aldridge There's a reason why it's a go-to among A-listers. Check out photos of Lily Aldridge and Sarah Paulson at the Met Gala, Jennifer Aniston at the Oscars or Demi Lovato at the Grammys to see the product at work. It offers seamless coverage that doesn't look like it's caked on.





Best Concealer In search of a concealer that's just as longwear as your foundation? This waterproof concealer (yes, it can withstand a Lifetime movie) will last. For a high-profile event, you need something that actually covers without taking out the natural textures away from your face. And this formula can cover the most bulbous zit without making you look, well, fake. Following up with a setting spray is recommended. SHOP: Urban Decay All-Night Waterproof Full-Coverage Concealer, $29

Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images



Nicole Richie Ruby Rose and Nicole may be the celeb faces of Urban Decay, but they have been using the concealer on major red carpets…with great effect. Do you spot any blemishes or pigmentation? Yes, exactly.

Best Powder It's so gratifying to see the appearance enlarged pores or oily skin decrease as you move your powder brush. This sheer pressed powder is effective as a setting agent for concealer and foundation, as well as a purse must-have for makeup touch-ups throughout the day. Since it's lightweight, you can put on as much as you'd like without feeling like you're clogging your pores. SHOP: La Mer The New Sheer Pressed Powder, $95

Steve Granitz/WireImage



Jenna Dewan-Tatum Makeup artist Patrick Ta, who also works with Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively and Ariana Grande, used the La Mer product on Jenna Dewan-Tatum to set her makeup in preparation for the red carpet, where long-lasting makeup really matters.





Best Blush There was no blush more talked about year more than Glossier's Cloud Paint. While the brand carried out a full-scale marketing campaign, doling out the product to the top makeup artists in the business for red carpet season, the product really lived up to the hype. The formula may look super pigmented, but it applies quite sheer, which is perfect because it's meant to be built. Using your fingers, you can instantly get a natural flush. SHOP: Glossier Cloud Paint, $18

Steve Granitz/WireImage



Taraji P. Henson Remember the epic moment when Taraji, Rashida Jones and Chrissy Teigen all wore the liquid blush to the Oscars this year?





Best Contour Product At first sight, the Contour Wand may look intimidating, especially if you have fair skin. The pigment looks way too dark, right? Wrong. It may glide on like a zebra streak, but it blends out sheer like every naked dress to hit a Hollywood red carpet. The best thing is that it's buildable—if you want a more dramatic contour, apply a powder bronzer over this base. SHOP: Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Contour Wand, $38

Venturelli/WireImage



Amal Clooney Not that George Clooney's better half needs any enhancements, but her contour at the 2017 Venice Film Festival gave her the most subtle sculpt.

Best Bronzer This bronzer is meant to be everything to everyone, which seemed impossible, until St. Tropez got really close. It comes in a large enough compact that you can can use one powder without accidentally mixing it with the others, or you can use all three. They are also buildable, meaning you easily customize the shade to match your skin tone, which is why both Kaley Cuoco and Taraji P. Henson have used it on the carpet. SHOP: St. Tropez Tanning 3-in-1 Bronzing Powder, $28

Steve Granitz/WireImage



Kaley Cuoco Makeup artist Jamie Greenberg used the tanning product on Kaley for the 23rd SAG Awards, which occurred in January 2017. Although it was winter during the red carpet, the actress is radiant, as if it were spring or summer.





Best Highlighter Now this one may have surprised you, especially since there are so many great highlights on the market. But for the budget-friendly price, you're getting mega-watt results. And we're not just talking about how the product comes in stick and liquid form—we're talking about how one easy, gentle swipe can net you a gorgeous beam. Almay wasn't kidding when they called it "instant glow." Admittedly, it's a little intense for church, but it'll last for all your more high-profile events. SHOP: Almay Instant Glow Highlighting Duo, $11.99

J. Merritt/Getty Images



Rashida Jones The actress already has golden tan skin, but with the Instant Glow on top—as seen at this year's Emmys—she looked even more radiant (and not like a lighthouse).





Best Lip Product It's often said to invest in quality skin care products and go a little more cheap on makeup cosmetics. Whomever said that hasn't tried Chanel's new lip crayons. It's one thing to have a beautiful range of colors, but application and wear also matter. You don't want the formula to be too smooth or else the pigment won't last. You don't want it to be too hard either or else the product will tug at your lips. This crayon is the perfect balance—and wears like designer handbag. SHOP: Chanel Le Rouge Crayon, $37

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images



Jessica Biel The Chanel lip crayon is as popular as its handbags! Ruth Negga, Jessica Biel, Noamie Harris, Sienna Miller and Kerri Russell wore the product to the Golden Globes. Bryce Dallas Howard, Kirsten Dunst and Sophia Bush sported it to the SAGs. It's official—this lip product is a red carpet staple.

Best Red Lip Beyond impeccable packaging, this product promises to last through your dinners and cocktail events without needing to reapply—nothing worse than having red lipstick on your chin and not knowing, right? The applicator also allows for precision, so you can opt out of lip liner, if you chose. Plus, it's a hue that pops on all skin tones, making it a universal go-to. SHOP: Fenty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color, $24

Instagram



Rihanna The Fenty beauty owner has way of making anything over-the-top look casual. Her red lip color does the same. It's as glam as the red carpet, but can also work as a day-to-day. The pop of color has a punch, but it won't be too much for someone that isn't lipstick-obsessed.





Best Eye Shadow There are three things you want out of eyeshadow: pigment, longevity and soft, fine powder. Elizabeth Ardren's Eye Shadow Trios have all three, as does the Urban Decay Heat and Marc Jacobs Beauty Eye-conic palettes, which tied for second place. The trio packet comes with metallic-accented hues to give your eyes the va-va-voom necessary for the red carpet, as well more matte shadows for everyday makeup. The powders glide onto the lid easily, making blending a fast and easy process. Plus, you can buy the Little Black Compact to keep your two favorite trios in one place. SHOP: Elizabeth Arden Eye Shadow Trio, $21.50

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images



Reese Witherspoon For the 2017 Met Gala, makeup artist Molly Stern used the "Something Blue" trio on Reese Witherspoon, to pair with her metallic blue gown and baby blue eyes. Since the product is highly pigmented, the makeup artist didn't need much eyeliner to make the star's eyes pop.





Best Eyeliner There's nothing worse than an eyeliner that feels like you're dragging a No. 2 pencil across your lid. That's why we welcome Marc Jacobs gel crayon with open arms. The gel formula feels like butter as you apply. Plus, if you aren't a cat-eye pro, the pencil isn't messy and can be applied and removed without worry. It's a beginner's dream, as well as the pro's must-have. SHOP: Marc Jacobs Highliner Matte Gel Eye Crayon, $25

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images



Selena Gomez For Selena's 2017 Billboard Awards makeup, celeb makeup artist Hung Vanngo used the eyeliner to define the star's eyes. Her makeup is relatively light for the red carpet, playing up her natural features. The thin line added to the top lashline and layers of mascara add the perfect amount of drama for the natural look.

Best Brow Powder This is for the person who has grown beyond the brow pencil. Yes, you're that pro. Using an angled brush, a little of this pomade goes a long way when it comes to defining your brows. The waxy consistency helps coat dull strands while the powder intensifies the color. Using this product takes a skilled hand, but when you do, the payoff can be impressive. Laura Mercier Sketch & Intensify Pomade and Brow Powder Duo, $28

Karwai Tang/WireImage



Margot Robbie While this product is perfect for more natural-looking brows, it works for statement ones as well. Think: Hailee Steinfeld at the VMAs (courtesy of makeup artist Vincent Oquendo) or Priyanka Chopra at the Met Gala (courtesy of Pati Dubroff) or Margot at the Goodbye Christopher Robin premiere.





Best Brow Gel What's the different between a brow pomade, powder and gel? Think of the latter as hairspray, the last step top hold everything in place. While this product adds natural-looking volume and texture, we love that it dries so fast! Call us lazy, but this product is for the girl who wants to spend 10 seconds on her brows. Chantecaille Full Brow Perfecting Gel + Tint, $40

Steve Granitz/WireImage



Tracee Ellis Ross Of course, you can use it for more dramatic results. See: the Blackish star at the American Music Awards.





Best Mascara When asked their favorite mascara, a vast majority of Hollywood will answer the same: Diorshow. Well, this year, the prestige brand reinvented its best-selling formula into a genius product that will solve most of our problems: getting the most out of the product. This mascara tube actually flexes so you can literally squeeze more formula on the wand to create fuller, more voluminous lashes. Like we said…genius. SHOP: Dior Diorshow Pump 'N Volume Instant Volume Squeezable Mascara, $29.50

Tony Barson/FilmMagic



Michelle Williams Remember when we said Diorshow is a celebrity staple? Everyone from Emmy Rossum, Anna Chlumsky and Margot Robbie to Elisabeth Moss, Jessica Biel and Michelle Williams wore the mascara to high-profile events this year. Do you need anymore celeb approval? Please contact us separately for a list.

Best Budget Buy When you have a budding love affair with faux lashes, you probably have a certain affinity for mink. They're soft and natural-looking, in comparison to many of their synthetic peers. But, let's be honest: mink lashes are expensive. Good news: Ardell, a celeb-loved brand, has faux mink strips that made it from the drugstore to the Met Gala red carpet. SHOP: Ardell Faux Mink Lash, $5.99

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images



Kerry Washington Makeup artist Carola Gonzalez used the $6 product on Kerry Washington for the 2017 Met Gala. Atop silver-toned eyeshadow, the wispy lashes add to the drama of the look without looking unrealistic. They also look far from cheap, which is why they're our Best Budget Buy.





Best Nail Polish Typically glitter nails are reserved for "girly girls" or the holidays, yet Laverne Cox's collaboration with ORLY Beauty, "Celebrate Yourself," changes the way we think about metallic nails. Voting "Million Dollar Views" as our favorite hue, the rose gold lacquer isn't too overdone for everyday, while remaining glamourous. For best results, apply after a clear base coat and before a top coat, which will keep the glitter from sticking to your nail beds and the polish from chipping. SHOP: Orly Celebrate Yourself Collection by Laverne Cox, $41

