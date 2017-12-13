Jingle Bells, Jangle Bells, guess which small CW town is celebrating the holidays tonight!

Riverdale is about to break out the earmuffs, the Christmas trees, and the super awkward gift exchanges for its fall finale, and we've got a few fun and festive behind-the-scenes pics to share with you ahead of the episode.

Now be warned, these photos are delightful, but don't let their festiveness lull you into a false sense of security heading into "Silent Night, Deadly Night." With all your fave couples dealing with break-ups and the Black Hood still on the loose, this might not be such a merry Christmas...