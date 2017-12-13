Selena Gomez's latest birthday post is so gorgeous.

As Swifties around the world celebrated Taylor Swift's 28th birthday today, one close friend couldn't help but mark the celebration with a heartwarming message online.

In a new Instagram post, Selena expressed why she was grateful to have the "Shake It Off" singer in her life.

"I'm glad you were born. You write all the thoughts some aren't able to articulate. (ME!)" she shared in her post. "Thank you for giving a voice to this world that is authentic and inspiring."

Selena continued, "I wish some knew how big your heart actually is.. it's fierce, bold and freaking wild with light. I'm glad you protect that. Love you @taylorswift."