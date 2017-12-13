What to Binge-Watch on Netflix Over the 2017 Holidays

It's the holiday season, the happiest time of the year, when the snow may be falling, and it's warm and cozy inside and soon you'll have overdosed on egg nog and sugar cookies and jelly doughnuts and...on conversations with your family during your break. You love them, you really do, but seriously, (if you're single,) how many times can they ask you why you're single?
One of the best ways you can combat the holiday blues is by turning to that friend who will never judge you (OK, most of the time): Netflix.
Sure, you could stare at the screen and flip through the hundreds of old, new and returning titles for the next 27 minutes and possibly pick out something to occupy your last few days of school/work freedom. Or you can narrow down your options to these shows to binge-watch:
Season four of the addictive British-produced Twilight Zone-like anthology series premieres on December 29 and features stars such as Fargo's Jesse Plemons and Westworld's Jimmi Simpson. Jodie Foster is one of the show's guest directors. If you're not caught up, the first three seasons are available to stream, including the Emmy-winning '80s-themed episode "San Junipero."
Speaking of which, the cult NBC sitcom appeared to predict the plot of "San Junipero." And speaking of Friends, could there be a more appropriate time to binge-watch one of your favorite comedies of all time?
If you still have the second season of the Duffer Brothers' breakout '80s-themed supernatural drama series in your queue, you have no excuse; watch it now or you probably never will. Note: If you're an '80s rock fan, you might like this season even more than the first. And if you've already seen it, go ahead, watch it again.
Also, David Harbour was also being as literal as he was being political in his 2017 SAG Awards speech, teasing the show's second installment appropriately:
"Now, as we act and the continuing narrative of "Stranger Things," we 1983 Midwesterners will repel bullies. We will shelter freaks and outcasts, those who have no homes. We will get past the lies. We will hunt monsters. And when we are lost amidst the hypocrisy and the casual violence of certain individuals and institutions, we will, as per Chief Jim Hopper, punch some people in the face when they seek to destroy the meek and the disenfranchised and the marginalized. And we will do it all with soul, with heart, and with joy."
Season two was released earlier this month and sees Claire Foy and Matt Smith returning as a young Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Get caught up so you can be ready for season three, which will feature new stars.
It's Jeff Daniels and Downtown Abbey's Michelle Dockery like you've never seen them before. The actor plays a outlaw who terrorizes the Old West as he hunts down his former prodigy, played by Jack O'Connell, who stumbles upon a town inhabited by only women.
It's Glee's Jesse St. James like you've never seen him before; In David Fincher's gripping '70s-themed crime series, Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany play FBI agents who helps start an innovative new program to track down a type of murderer and even coin a then-new term for them: serial killers. Mindhunter was recently renewed for season two.
If you're not watching this CW series, it's time to start; Take your typical high school show, like, say, 90210 or Gossip Girl, and add a little Twin Peaks to it. And the nostalgia factor is high; Riverdale features '80s and '90s stars Molly Ringwald, Skeet Ulrich and Luke Perry.
The crime thriller series took a different turn in season three, which was released in September; While the first two seasons are based on the story of drug kingpin Pablo Escobar, the third installment focused on Colombia's Cali Cartel. And season four is on the way. The show is somewhat of a guilty pleasure; According to Netflix, it was the No. 1 show subscribers admitted to binge-watched before their significant others. Stranger Things was No. 3.
Season three of Netflix's hit comedy, the sequel series to Full House, returns on December 22 and features some surprises, including a pregnancy!
Got the holiday blues? At least you're not working at Dunder Mifflin.
Happy holidays!
...and happy binge-watching!