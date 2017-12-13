What to Binge-Watch on Netflix Over the 2017 Holidays

It's the holiday season, the happiest time of the year, when the snow may be falling, and it's warm and cozy inside and soon you'll have overdosed on egg nog and sugar cookies and jelly doughnuts and...on conversations with your family during your break. You love them, you really do, but seriously, (if you're single,) how many times can they ask you why you're single?

One of the best ways you can combat the holiday blues is by turning to that friend who will never judge you (OK, most of the time): Netflix.

Sure, you could stare at the screen and flip through the hundreds of old, new and returning titles for the next 27 minutes and possibly pick out something to occupy your last few days of school/work freedom. Or you can narrow down your options to these shows to binge-watch: