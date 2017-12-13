Celebrate Taylor Swift's Birthday With 28 of Her Impressive Milestones

1. In 2010, Swift became the youngest main artist to win the Grammy Award for Album of the Year in 2010 for her second studio album, Fearless. She was 20 years old at the time.

2. Swift's Fearless became the best-selling album of 2009, making her the youngest artist to have a best-selling album of the year.

3. At 14 years old, Swift became the youngest songwriter ever signed to Sony/ATV Music Publishing.

4. Five of her six studio albums have peaked at number one on the Billboard 200 and all six have peaked in the top ten.

5. In 2016, she became the first woman to win the Grammy's Album of the Year more than once after she won for 1989.

6. Swift currently holds the record for most Billboard Music Awards with 21 awards.

7. In 2008, she received her first Grammy Award nomination—for Best New Artist. In 2010, she won for the first time. She has collected 10 Grammy Awards in total and 31 nominations.

8. Her 1989 tour became 2015's highest grossing concert tour with roughly $250 million in sales worldwide.

9. In 2006, her debut album, Taylor Swift, became 7-times multi-platinum certified, the first of all six studio albums to go platinum.

10. Her lyric video for "Look What You Made Me Do" became the most-watched lyric video of all time in August 2017.

11. The music video for "Look What You Made Me Do" gave Swift her best YouTube debut, but also became the most viewed music video in its first 24 hours in history with more than 43 million views.

12. In just one week, Reputation sold 1.22 million copies, making it the top selling album of 2017—and her second time achieving the feat.

13. In 2009, Swift both hosted Saturday Night Live and performed as the musical guest. She's appeared as a musical guest two other times.

14. Since 2012, she's had five number one songs on Billboard's Hot 100.