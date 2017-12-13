The tickets are booked and the bags are... well, they're getting there.

Next week Whitney Port and her husband of two years, Tim Rosenman, are flying to Florida to spend Christmas with his family—and not only is this their first holiday season as parents, this will be the first plane ride for their nearly -month-old son, Sonny.

Understandably, planning for a cross-country flight with a teething baby comes with its own unique to-pack list.

"A lot of new moms have told me to pack Tylenol with me," Port, who has partnered with the classically family-friendly brand, told E! News in an interview Wednesday, ticking off her must-haves for the trip. "On the plane you want to have something that eases his pain so he's not that crazy, crying baby the whole time." And luckily Tylenol comes in formulas for all ages.

Fully aware that planes are where healthy people go to catch colds, she added, "I'm really, really scared about catching something, so I feel if I have the Tylenol, I'll be armed."

Port says that she's finally mastered the hands-free baby carrier, the baby headphones are at the ready to pipe in some soothing lullabies, a bottle is key so he has something to suck on to help relieve pressure in his ears, and there will be books and toys—"things for him to stare at and be distracted by with lots of color."