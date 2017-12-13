WEEKNIGHTS
John Stamos Reveals Why He Waited Until Now to Start a Family: "I Had To Do Some Work On Myself"

by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., Dec. 13, 2017 5:35 PM

Uncle Jesse is going to be a dad! 

Congratulations are in order for John Stamos and his new fiancé Caitlin McHugh who are expecting a child. The couple announced that they are becoming first time parents together. 

As for John, this is the perfect time to have kids. "Clearly I had to do some work on myself…People say, ‘Oh you look so young.' You start believing you're gonna live to be 150," John revealed to People magazine. So what did his onscreen son have to say about John's parenting abilities? 

John Stamos Expecting First Child With Fiancee Caitlin McHugh

Get all the sweet details in the clip above! 

