It seems like it was just yesterday Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens knew this could be the start of something new.
And seven years ago, they called it quits after dating for about four years, shattering our hearts forever.
The two met in 2005 on the set of the Disney Channel movie High School Musical, which saw them play couple Troy and Gabriella and made them stars. They reportedly began dating a year later and reprised their roles in two sequels, including a third one that was screened in theaters.
During Efron and Hudgens' time together as a couple, they often vacationed together and attended many red carpet events, including the most prestigious one of all; the Oscars, in 2009.
The pair met on the set of the Disney Channel movie.
Ron Wolfson/WireImage
The two attend the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation's A Time For Heroes Celebrity Carnival.
Steve Granitz/WireImage.com
The two arrive at the event in Downtown Disney at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.
Article continues below
Steve Granitz/WireImage
The two showcased adorable looks at the ceremony.
AP Photo/Matt Sayles
The two looked glamorous on the red carpet at their first Academy Awards.
Noel Vasquez/Getty Images
The two cheer on the Los Angeles Lakers.
Article continues below
Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images
The actress whispers to her beau during the event in at the Shinagawa Stellar Ball in Tokyo.
Raef/Ramirez/INFphoto.com
The two are spotted holding hands after spending the day shopping and lunching with friends in Los Angeles.
Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images
The two attend the L.A. Family Housing 2010 Gala in Hollywood.
Article continues below
Barry King, Getty
The actress supports her beau at his premiere.
Alexandra Wyman/WireImage
The two arrive at the magazine's Young Hollywood Event.
Flynet
The two hang out at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California.
Article continues below
Disney
On Dec. 13, 2010, sources told E! News that Efron and Hudgens had split, but remain friends.
"It's nothing dramatic," one source said at the time. "There's no third party involved."
"They were together for so long," a second insider said. "It just ran its course."
In 2011, Hudgens told Shape magazine, "Long-distance relationships are hard no matter what. When you don't have face-to-face time, it's just different. Having an iPhone helped, but it just wasn't the same."
"It was a good thing," she said about her and Efron's romance. "The relationship kept me grounded, and because I was with someone who knew me so well, I didn't need to try to be someone I'm not."