Taylor Swift Accurately Predicted What She Would Be Doing at Age 28

Taylor Swift the prophet?
In a 2007 interview with the Great American Country cable network, the then-country music singer accurately predicted what she would be doing at age 28. Swift celebrated her birthday Wednesday and fans posted a video of her prophetic comments in celebration on social media, including in a Tumblr post that she liked and reposted.
"I will be, hopefully, headlining and I would love to, you know, just be doing great touring and still be putting out successful albums and having the albums' material grow with me and never, ever alienate my fans, ever," Swift had said in the interview. "It's always going to be all about the fans and I hope that that never changes."
Under the Tumblr post, which Swift reposted on her own page, the singer wrote, "I love you guys so much. Thank you for making this, what an amazing way to start my birthday. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ EMOTIONS."
?In ten years you will be 28...? #HappyBirthdayTaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/uLAAmjV4Cv— Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftLAMedia) December 13, 2017
Swift has been headlining tours since 2009 and each one of her studio albums has gone multi-platinum, with her sophomore album Fearless selling more than 10 million copies. Her music has grown with her indeed; For the past five years, she has been concentrating on making pop music and her latest album, Reputation, even contains some electro-pop sounds.
"It's wonderful to see you've stayed true to yourself Taylor," the Tumblr post had read. "Happy birthday."