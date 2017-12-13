Taylor Swift Accurately Predicted What She Would Be Doing at Age 28

Taylor Swift the prophet?

In a 2007 interview with the Great American Country cable network, the then-country music singer accurately predicted what she would be doing at age 28. Swift celebrated her birthday Wednesday and fans posted a video of her prophetic comments in celebration on social media, including in a Tumblr post that she liked and reposted.

"I will be, hopefully, headlining and I would love to, you know, just be doing great touring and still be putting out successful albums and having the albums' material grow with me and never, ever alienate my fans, ever," Swift had said in the interview. "It's always going to be all about the fans and I hope that that never changes."

Under the Tumblr post, which Swift reposted on her own page, the singer wrote, "I love you guys so much. Thank you for making this, what an amazing way to start my birthday. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ EMOTIONS."