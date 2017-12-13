John Stamos is going to be "great" dad, according to his Full House son.

On Wednesday morning, it was revealed that Stamos is expecting his first child with fiancée Caitlin McHugh. Now his TV son, Blake Tuomy-Wilhoit, who played twin Nicky Katsopolis on Full House and on Fuller House, is reacting to the baby news.

"I recently heard the news about John and Caitlin's baby on the way," Tuomy-Wilhoit tells E! News. "A huge congratulations! He is going to be a great father. I mean, look at me, I turned out great."