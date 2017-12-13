2018 SAG Awards: Stars React to Their Nominations

"What an amazing morning!" she stated. "Thank you to SAG-AFTRA for recognizing Big Little Lies in such a significant way. I've been acting since I was 14 and have dedicated an enormous amount of my life to my craft so to be acknowledged by my acting family is the most incredible honor."

"Screen Actors Guild! Thank you SO much for recognizing me and our cast for the second year in a row!" the Eleven character stated. "This means the world coming from you, our peers. I am so lucky and honored to have the privilege of playing Eleven - a strong, powerful, badass, strange, wonderful character! Can't wait to celebrate with my Stranger Things family."

Marc Maron, GLOW "I am stunned and excited to be recognized by other actors in this way," the nominee for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series stated. "I really never thought this was possible in my life. It helps to be surrounded by amazing actors and to have such a defined and well written character as Sam Sylvia and to be on a show as unique as GLOW. I am just a small part. So, thanks SAG for recognizing me and the mind-blowing ensemble that is GLOW."

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird "What an incredible honor to be recognized by my peers. It was an amazing experience to be able to work with Saoirse and the rest of the talented group of actors in this film, and I know I'm not alone in saying that we also share this honor with our brilliant director, Greta Gerwig," the nominee for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture stated.

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird "Thank you so much to the Screen Actors Guild for this incredible honor," she stated. "My absolute favorite part of being a director is sitting next to the camera and watching great actors bring life to what had just been words on a page. It is deeply meaningful to me that the actors in Lady Bird were collectively recognized for their beautiful work. I know that every single actor poured their heart and soul into this movie, and I could not be more proud of them and happy for them. Especially Saoirse and Laurie, who are both true 'actor's actors,' leading with their love of the craft and commitment to their fellow artists. I was given an extraordinary gift as a director to have the cast of Lady Bird, and I am so thrilled and grateful that they are being celebrated by their peers"

Gaten Matarazzo, Stranger Things "I'm thrilled for the show and for the incredible ensemble of actors who made the success of the last two seasons possible," the actor said. "I'm honored to share this moment with the Duffer Brothers and the rest of the cast and crew who are so brilliant, and who are like family to me. This is a project I feel very lucky to be a part of. Congratulations to David, Millie and everyone else nominated!"

Holly Hunter, The Big Sick "Ah! I love actors! I'm humbled and thrilled with the acknowledgement from my peers," the nominee for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture stated. "The ensemble nomination is particularly special, because the bar was set so high for me every working day by this glorious cast. What better time than now to be telling a story that fights for love?"

Ray Romano, The Big Sick "This is awesome, but I won't believe it till the recount," the actor said.

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq. "Receiving this nomination from my fellow actors is the greatest honor," the nominee for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture stated. "It was a privilege to play such a meaningful character in Dan Gilroy's ROMAN J. ISRAEL, ESQ."

Hong Chau, Downsizing "I can't stop smiling! I started my career as a background actor in New York," the nominee for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture stated. "When I moved to Los Angeles, I was worried casting directors wouldn't think much of me because I hadn't booked a Law & Order. Thank you for recognizing my role in Downsizing. It was a once in a lifetime dream job that has made all the lean years worth it. Hugs to all my fellow actors!"

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name "What an incredible morning! This nomination is very close to my heart because it's from the actor," the nominee for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture stated. "When we made Call Me By Your Name, we had no idea what it would turn into. The experience in making the film with Armie was so special, and yet, we just didn't know. Simply put, I've been blown away by the response this film has received. And, to be included in ensemble along with my Lady Bird family (congrats Saoirse!) makes this recognition that much more special."



Kerry Hayes; © 2017 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation All Rights Reserved.



Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water "I am beyond thrilled to have received the honour of this nomination," the nominee for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture stated. "And to receive it from fellow colleagues is huge to me. Guillermo, this film and the entire cast & crew hold a very special place in my heart and always will. Each and every one of them made me better. I am truly delighted more than I can really express in words but my heart is fit to burst with pride for us all. Thank you dearest SAG members. Thank you for your embrace."

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya "Im so incredibly moved and excited to be nominated by my fellow actors," the nominee for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture stated. "I feel very fortunate to be able to have had the opportunity to bring Tonya's story to the big screen. Thank you to Steven for his brilliant and unique script, to Allison and Sebastian for being such incredible screen partners and to Craig for his amazing direction and perfectly capturing the tone and essence of the film. I'm so honored to be recognized among the truly powerful and wonderful women in the category. I can't wait to celebrate with everyone."

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water "I am thrilled and humbled to be nominated by my peers for a SAG Award. This union is very close to my heart," the nominee for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture stated. "Well, the SAG card is in my wallet, so it's a little further south."

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images



Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri "It is such an honor to be nominated by your fellow actors, I have been a proud member of the Screen Actors Guild for as long as I can remember," the nominee for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture. "To share it with this wonderful ensemble whom I have had the pleasure to work with over the years and others I got to collaborate with for the first time is truly special. I want to thank Martin McDonagh, our director and writer, for crafting these characters, as well as Woody, Fran and the rest of the cast who brought the town of Ebbing to life on screen. I am thrilled."

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project "The generosity of an actor supporting other actors on a film set always moves me," the nominee for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture. "Similarly, I am grateful to have my work in THE FLORIDA PROJECT be cited and supported by a union of fellow workers that includes veteran performers and ones who has just received their SAG/AFTRA cards."

James Franco, The Disaster Artist "Oh Hai, SAG! Thank you to all the actors!" the nominee for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture stated. "You know support from our peers is the sweetest and most meaningful, so thank you so much. Our movie is a movie about all of us: the struggles, the rejection, the pain, and the will to persevere in an incredibly hard business. In many ways Tommy Wiseau is "unique," but underneath he shares the passion, and heart that we all have, all of us who dream about telling stories."

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour "No actor could ever deny the special satisfaction that comes from being recognized by your fellow artists…we all share the same challenges, insecurities, and uncertainties, chief among them, the question 'am I any good?'…this nomination, and in the wonderful company of the other nominees, is so very satisfying…" the nominee for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture stated.

Robert De Niro, Wizard of Lies "It is always meaningful to be recognized by other actors," the nominee for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series stated. "'Wizard of Lies' is a great example of how rewarding the collaborative effort can be. I am most appreciative of everyone who worked on this project."

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird "I feel so honored to be recognized and nominated by my peers at SAG, and amongst people I have admired for as long as I can remember," the nominee for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture stated. "I share this with our fearless leader, Greta Gerwig, who created this incredibly special story and let me be a part of it. And I can't even begin to express how thrilled I am for our entire cast for this ensemble nomination. Lady Bird would be so proud!"

Allison Janney, I, Tonya "What a wonderful week this has been. Thank you to SAG for recognizing Margot's and my work in 'I, Tonya.'" the nominee for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture stated. "The movie was a labor of love for all of us and this support makes it all the more rewarding. And to have been able to finally work with my longtime friend, Steven Rogers, who wrote the script, makes this a very special moment!"

Laura Linney, Ozark "I am so proud to be included in a list of such wonderful actresses who have raised the bar so high," the nominee for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series stated. "What amazing year for women in television. And I am especially proud to be representing Ozark with my TV spouse, the ever deserving Jason Bateman! Thank you SAG - AFTRA!

Sean Hayes, "I am so honored to be recognized in this category with these extraordinary actors," the nominee for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series stated. "I love acting because I love actors. I also like to bake sometimes."

Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon, The Big Sick "We are so lucky to have been graced with the enormous talents of every single member of our cast," they said after hearing that the film was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. "They each put a piece of themselves into our story and we are thrilled at being recognized. Thank you. And a special shout out to Holly Hunter's individual nomination! Now we have to go tell our real parents that they aren't actually nominated."

David Harbour, Stranger Things "If it isn't wildly apparent by now, I'll say it directly—I love actors!" the nominee for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series stated. "To be recognized by my peers in such distinguished company gives me a special joy. And Millie and the show! Beyond. When I act, when I create, I feel alive, full to bursting, and I feel of service to the mysterious goodness that firmly exists in this world. I have been rewarded with a life that indulges in the primacy of self, but at its core and at its purest and its best, it is a life of service. A service to audiences. To prod and poke when necessary, to comfort and entertain when times seem dark, to ever expand the human experience, to offer a reason to live, to celebrate to the Gods the great gift and scourge that is consciousness. Sometimes it means expressing iron intellect and rigorous truth that bonds us all in the achingly profound wisdom of no escape. Sometimes it means revealing the intimate moments of endurance, of unexpected kindness, unasked for love. And sometimes it simply means making a fierce and joyful noise, to spin, to twirl, to throw your hands up with the relentless dips and climb aboard this rollercoaster of life. Ya know, to dance.*insert Hopper dancing gif* Thank you for recognizing me, as it might mean it'll be easier to get more jobs doing it."

Alison Brie, GLOW "It is such a great honor to be recognized by my fellow actors with this nomination," the nominee for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series stated. "I am so proud to be part of a show that celebrates the craft of acting, with all its pitfalls and glories, and to be able to work with such a diverse group of insanely talented women. GLOW has meant the world to me and I'm deeply thankful for this recognition for me and the cast. Thank you SAG-AFTRA!!"

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul "I am thrilled to get this nomination from my fellow actors!" the nominee for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series stated. "At 'Better Call Saul,' I am surrounded by an ensemble of excellence—Michael McKean, Rhea Seehorn, Jonathan Banks, everybody raises my game. Thank you to SAG-AFTRA."

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us "Oh man! I got nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award. Thank you very much Screen Actors Guild for this incredible honor and thank you for honoring my cast. Oh, I'm so excited. I feel like I work with one of the best ensembles on TV and for you guys to see us in a similar light makes me incredibly happy. Mandy, Milo, Justin, Chrissy, Susan, Sully, I love all of you cats. All of our young members who play the young big three at both different ages, my daughters on the show, everybody. And there's my son—always on cue," the nominee for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series said in a video message as his son made a surprise cameo. "Finish brushing your teeth, boy. Love you. Look forward to seeing you at the show. Thank you once again for this incredible honor."

